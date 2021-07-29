Harley Street Ibrox incident: Two arrested after drugs and cash seized from Glasgow property

Two men have been arrested after drugs worth about £117,000 were seized by police following a house search in Glasgow.

Officers found drugs, believed to be herbal cannabis and Ecstasy, and a five-figure sum of cash when they searched a house in Harley Street, Ibrox, at about 4.45pm on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 22 and 23 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and they are both due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, 29 July.

Police confirmed that a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Craig McPhail, Greater Glasgow Police, said: “This recovery highlights our continued commitment in Glasgow to disrupting drug activity and supply within our communities.“If you have information or concerns about drugs within the local community, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Harley Street in Glasgow, the street where the drugs were seized.

