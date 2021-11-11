The 29-year-old man was hit by a white Ford Transit van at around 4.05pm on Hamilton Road on November 10.

The van failed to stop at the scene and the injured man was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment after the emergency services arrived.

Sergeant Roy McCarney, of Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Thankfully the man involved has not sustained life threatening injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing to the public to help trace the driver responsible.

“I am asking anyone who was in the area or who has seen a recently damaged white Ford transit van in the area to come forward and speak to officers."

If you have any information, or dashcam footage of the area, you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2318 of December 10.

