Hallglen patient exposed his privates and tried to head butt cop

A drugged up aggressive patient wandering around hospital corridors with his trousers around his ankles tried to head butt a police officer.

After exposing his private parts to staff and making a general nuisance of himself, Sam Newns (22) warned the officer he could knock him out with a head butt and then proceeded to try it.

Newns, 36 Calder Place, Hallglen, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to assault and behaving in a threatening manner in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 4.

Susan Campbell, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7.30pm and the accused was brought into accident and emergency by ambulance. He had a head injury and was under the influence of some substance which staff believed to be Valium.

“He was placed in a bed and there were no issues at that time. A short time later the accused was found wandering in the trolley area and staff got him back to his room.

“He became abusive, pulled his jacket off and threw it into the hallway outside his room. Then he left his cubicle with his trousers round his ankles, exposing his private parts to staff there.

“He did pull his trousers up when he was asked to do so. Then he grabbed a cable and wrapped it around his neck, but staff managed to remove it from him. Security was contacted as the accused continued to be aggressive, shouting and swearing.

“Due to his behaviour police were contacted and while they were sitting with the accused he stated ‘I could knock you clean out with one head butt’ and then he lunged towards the police officer and attempted to head butt him, but failed to make contact.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “He is thoroughly embarrassed and ashamed by his conduct and offers his apologies to staff.”

The court heard Newns, who has a problem with both alcohol and drugs and was trying to self medicate.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton sentenced Newns to four months in prison.