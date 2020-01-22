Hallglen offender verbally abused man with learning difficulties

A resident with learning difficulties was verbally abused by a man who later told police he’d done “nothing wrong”.

George McPhee (34), 29 Findhorn Place, Hallglen, appeared from custody in court, having admitted repeatedly pressing an entry buzzer, acting in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing, using derogatory language and uttering threats in Shetland Place, Hallglen on August 5, 2019. The court heard McPhee was angered when asked to stop pressing the buzzer and launched into his foul-mouth tirade at the resident, whom he knew had learning difficulties, and vowed to “smash” him.

He also breached bail by twice attending at his partner’s home. McPhee was jailed for six months.