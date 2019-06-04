Hallglen man sent abusive texts

Bradley McCann (31), of Westray Terrace, Hallglen admitted that between December 3 and 15, 2017 he engaged in a course of conduct which caused a woman fear and alarm by repeatedly sending unwanted text messages containing abusive and threatening remarks and threats of violence.

Sentence was deferred until June 20 to call alongside other matters.