Gunshots fired in a 'targeted attack' in Glasgow

Shots have been fired at a property in Glasgow in what police are calling a targeted attack.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Thursday in Salmona Street, Hamiltonhill.

The shots were fired by people who exited a dark four-door car before returning to the waiting vehicle.

It then left the area in the direction of Auckland Street.

No-one was injured and extensive inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector John Morrison, of Glasgow CID, said: "The information we have gathered so far leads me to believe that this was targeted and not a random attack.

"While there was no-one injured, it should go without saying that discharging a firearm like this in a built-up area is an incredibly reckless act.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the car on Salmona Street or the surrounding area on Thursday night to come forward."

He added: "I would also ask anyone who has private CCTV to check the footage for anything of significance which may assist our inquiries.

"If you were driving in the area and your car is equipped with a dashcam I would also ask you to check the footage, too.

"Patrols will be carried out by uniformed officers in the area to provide reassurance while we continue with our investigation.