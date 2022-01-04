Greenock murder: Victim had tried to turn his life around before broad daylight attack

Victim: Adam Anderson when he was celebrating his success on a Skills Academy course in Greenock.

Adam Anderson was discovered fighting for his life in a car park off Ann Street, Greenock, at around 3.50pm on Sunday January 2.

The 22-year-old, who lived locally, was taken to the town’s Inverclyde Royal Hospital but died a short time later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a post-mortem examination, his death is now being treated as murder. The inquiry is being led by specialist officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger said: “Our thoughts are very much with Adam’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which have led to Adam’s death and I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area in Greenock during the afternoon of Sunday 2 January and may have seen or heard any disturbance to get in touch as soon as you can to help us identify whoever is responsible for Adam’s death.”

Mr Anderson had taken part in a training course aimed at helping people in danger of becoming ‘lost to society’ to find a new direction in life.

He was one of ten graduates of the programme – a unique partnership between West College Scotland and construction firm AC Whyte – to be taken on full time.

At the time, Mr Anderson, then 20, said the course has given him a new lease of life.

He said: "I didn’t find school easy but AC Whyte have guided me through the year and helped build my confidence.

"This is literally a new start in life."

His mother Alison added: “Adam was down a dark path and had lost all confidence and just didn’t believe in himself.

"With the support of the AC Whyte team and his fellow students, he has turned his life around.

"I feel like I have my boy back."

Detectives hunting Mr Anderson’s killer have set up an online portal to encourage people to submit information at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S01-PO1

Information can also be passed on by calling Police Scotland on 101, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.