Police are investigating the incident outside the Anchor Inn on West Granton Road, Edinburgh, but have so far failed to comment on reports of a gangland shooting

The man, named in several newspaper reports as Marc Webley, is believed to have been killed outside the Anchor Inn in Granton Road shortly before midnight.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The 36-year-old was convicted of being involved in a gangland shooting in 2005. Webley was celebrating with friends when he was shot in a gang-related attack, the Daily Record reported.

His brother Don posted a picture of him on Facebook on New Year’s Day, with many people leaving messages of condolence.

Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park also posted a tribute to the 36-year-old.

Webley had been in a relationship with Ms Park – who won £1 million on the EuroMillions when she was 17 in 2013 – until recently, it is understood.

Posting on her Instagram story, she said: “I can’t believe I’m writing this, we spoke yesterday.

“If I could cuddle you again and tell you everything is going to be OK I would give anything to do it, Marc.

“The months we spent together, you taught me some valuable things in life and I’ll never ever forget you.

“I am absolutely devastated. The best bed for you is up there My Handsome.”

Police Scotland said an “incident” is being investigated, with parts of Granton Road and Granton Crescent sealed off.

The force said: “Road closures are in place on Granton Road and Granton Crescent following an incident which was reported to police around 11.50pm on Sunday, 31 December. ​

“Officers are at the scene and closures will remain in place while enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.”

The force has been contacted for further comment.

In 2005, Webley and and James Tant were each sentenced to 11 years at Glasgow High Court for attempted murder in Edinburgh earlier that year.

Webley, who was 19 at the time, shot another man in Granton in what was described as a failed gangland hit.

Forensics were still at the scene on Monday.