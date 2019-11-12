Grangemouth drink driver banned for moving car into parking space

A drunk driver was over five times the legal limit when CCTV captured him entering his car and moving it a distance of eight feet into a space in shop car park.

William Campbell (32) admitted drink driving in B&M car park in Meadow Street, Falkirk on February 17.

Campbell, 9 Dundas Street, Grangemouth, gave a reading of 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, the court heard Campbell had not been the person who drove the vehicle into the car park on the night in question.

Susan Campbell, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1.30am and the accused was observed on CCTV within B&M car park. Footage showed a car entering the car park and driving around before parking.

“A number of males then got out to walk around the car. The accused is seen to be unsteady on his feet. The footage shows him get into the driver’s side and then drive a short distance to manoeuvre the car into a parking space.

“He then gets out and walks away. This was reported to police a short time later.”

Campbell failed the roadside breath test.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to complete 200 hours of community service within six months. He was also ordered to forfeit his vehicle.