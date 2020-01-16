Grangemouth docks fire: No injuries reported and site reopen

Workers had a lucky escape this morning after a fire broke out at the ground flaring facility of the Ineos complex in Grangemouth Docks.

The blaze broke out just after 10.30am and could be seen from as far away as Bothkenner and Skinflats.

The fire this morning. Picture/video: Michael Gillen

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.40am to reports of a fire within the grounds of the Ineos site at the Grangemouth Petrochemical complex.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to North Shore Road and crews are presently working with on-scene response crews to extinguish the fire.”

It appears the incident is now under control, with no injuries reported at this time.

Police Scotland area commander, chief inspector Chris Stewart said: “Officers were called to Grangemouth at 10.47am following a report of a fire at a petrochemical plant. There are no reported injuries and we are working with the fire service and experts on-site to ensure public safety.

“There is not thought to be any risk to local residents at this time and the fire remains isolated to the dock area.”

The fire was classed as an “operational incident” by Ineos.

An Ineos spokesperson said: “An operational incident within our ground flaring facility at the west jetty of the Grangemouth complex occurred this morning. All personnel are safe. As per normal procedure, our incident management and emergency response teams were mobilised.

“Operations have been stabilised and the emergency services have been stood down. Ineos FPS apologises for any concerns caused.”

A Port of Grangemouth spokesperson added: “We can confirm there has been a fire this morning at the Port of Grangemouth on a site which is occupied by Ineos FPS. Emergency services attended and have now left the site.

“Safety is our number one priority and as a precautionary measure we suspended port operations earlier. We have now re-opened the port for business.”