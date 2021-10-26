Gracie's Law: Who is Gracie Spinks and what is the stalking petition related to her?

The family of a stalking victim have backed proposed law changes in her name, seeking to better protect women in the future.

Here’s all you need to know about Gracie Spinks’ tragic death and the campaigns in her name following her death.

Who is Gracie Spinks?

Gracie Spinks was a 23-year-old woman who lived in Derbyshire.

She was found fatally injured in a field where she went to look after her horse on Friday June 18th.

Ms Spinks was killed by a stab wound to the neck and died of her

Friends of Ms Spinks told the police that she had been stalked by a former colleague, Michael Sellers, prior to her death.

The tragic death of Gracie Spinks sparked a wave of campaigns relating to affording more support to stalking victims and investigations.

Sellers was also found dead shortly afterwards.

Ms Spinks had previously contacted Derbyshire Police to complain about Sellers.

What is Gracie’s Law?

Due to Ms Spinks reporting the activity of Sellers, Gracie’s Law is the name associated with the petition to allocate more funding to investigating stalking claims.

The petition was initially set up by local nurse Jackie Barnett-Wheatcroft who was also stalked herself as a teenager.

Gracie’s Law is also backed up by Ms Spinks’ family, including her parents.

Ms Spinks was killed just a few months after reporting the activity of Sellers to the police.

Her family and campaigners around the petition have referred to the proposed law changes as part of Ms Spinks’ legacy to help protect future women.

What is the stalking petition related to Gracie Spinks?

The online petition calls on more funding to be given to investigating stalking cases and supporting victims of stalking.

"The Government should provide more funding for stalking advocates for victims of stalking,” the petition reads. “This would help support victims, and should also help the police to investigate cases more thoroughly, potentially helping prevent threats to life.

“Funding increased provision of stalking advocates should prevent further harm from stalkers to their victims, including death. This should help prevent unnecessary distress and suffering to victims and their families.”

As of October 25th, the petition has 74,460 signature.

It needs to gain 100,000 signatures in total for it to be discussed in UK Parliament.

The Government responded publicly to the petition, stating that the Ministry of Justice will provide just under £151 million for victim and witness support services, including an extra £51 million to increase support for rape and domestic abuse victims.

"The Government is committed to protecting and supporting victims of stalking and is determined to do everything it can to stop perpetrators at the earliest opportunity,” the Government wrote.

What is stalking in legal terms?

There is no strict legal definition of stalking, but stalking behaviour includes following a person, forcing contact with them (either in person or online), or watching them.

Harassment changes are also often associated with stalking, which includes causing alarm or distress to the individual.

Under the Protection from Harassment Act of 1977, there are a number of stalking-related charges that can be prosecuted.