Around 7.55pm on Friday (September 3), police received a report a 70-year-old man was hit by a car in Gorgie Road, near Robertson Avenue.

Enquiries so far have established that two cars, a silver Jaguar and black BMW, were travelling east at this location when the pedestrian was struck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Edinburgh.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital.

Both drivers initially stopped, however, the driver of the silver Jaguar, left the scene before police arrived.

Constable Denise Gall, of Dalkeith Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch. In particular, if anyone has a dash cam device, please check your footage as your images could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3131 of 3 September, 2021.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.