'Gorgeous' dog found dumped in Scottish park

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a dog was found tied to a post in Hamilton.

The animal welfare charity is now caring for the male Staffordshire bull terrier - called Rocky - after he was brought to its Lanarkshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre by Police Scotland on Saturday.

The dog is described as 'gorgeous' and 'friendly'. Picture: SSPCA

He had been found in the town's Bothwell Park.

Animal rescue officer Dawn-Vale Juma said: “A concerned member of the public came in to our centre to report a dog tied up in the park.

“We immediately responded and found him tied to a bench. He was shaking and clearly in distress.

Rocky, who was found tied up in a park. Picture: SSPCA

“We took him to the vet where they found he had a chronic skin complaint."

The dog's microchip detailed his name and that he is five years old.

Ms Juma added: “The address on the chip is registered to an address in England. We’ve spoken to the previous owner who has been very co-operative.

“We have no idea how long he had been left tied up in the park.

“Rocky is a gorgeous boy and is very friendly."

If anyone recognises Rocky, they are urged to contact the confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.