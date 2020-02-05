'Gorgeous' dog found dumped in Scottish park

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a dog was found tied to a post in Hamilton.
The animal welfare charity is now caring for the male Staffordshire bull terrier - called Rocky - after he was brought to its Lanarkshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre by Police Scotland on Saturday.
He had been found in the town's Bothwell Park.
Animal rescue officer Dawn-Vale Juma said: “A concerned member of the public came in to our centre to report a dog tied up in the park.
“We immediately responded and found him tied to a bench. He was shaking and clearly in distress.
“We took him to the vet where they found he had a chronic skin complaint."
The dog's microchip detailed his name and that he is five years old.
Ms Juma added: “The address on the chip is registered to an address in England. We’ve spoken to the previous owner who has been very co-operative.
“We have no idea how long he had been left tied up in the park.
“Rocky is a gorgeous boy and is very friendly."
If anyone recognises Rocky, they are urged to contact the confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.