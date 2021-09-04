The accident took place at around 3.30pm on September 3, on the B7007 Innerleithen Road, Gorebridge, and involved a white Scania Tipper HGV and a black Seat Ibiza.

Emergency services were called to the scene but the 52-year-old male driver of the Seat Ibiza was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.

His next of kin have been made aware but formal identification is yet to take place.

The road was closed for around six hours while collision investigators examined the area.

Police Scotland has now launched a formal investigation to establish the full circumstance surrounding the incident.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the crash and the road was closed for approximately six hours to allow collision investigators to examine the scene. Diversions were put in place.

“I would appeal to any motorists who were in the area around the time of the crash to contact us, did you see the black Seat Ibiza immediately prior to the collision, and did you pass it on the road?

"In particular we would ask anyone with dash cam to check their footage as they could have captured an image which could assist us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2048 of September 3, 2021.

