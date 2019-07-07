Glenrothes man charged under Terrorism Act

A man has now been charged in connection with alleged offences under the Terrorism Act following police action in Glenrothes over the weekend.
The 22-year old was arrested on suspicion of engaging in conduct in preparation for committing acts of terrorism contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006.
He was held in custody and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Monday)
You may also be interested in:
Christmas funds stolen in Fife rugby club raid
VIDEO Watch our video report on Fife Pride 2019
Fife Pilgrim Way set to launch
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Enquiries are continuing.
Detective Chief Superintendent Phil Chapman said: “Our enquiries are ongoing in the Glenrothes area but I would like to reassure the public that there is no intelligence to suggest there is any further threat.”