Glenrothes crash victims revealed as 'devoted parents' Harry and Shirley Taggerty

Police have revealed the names of a couple who died following a crash at the weekend.

There were married couple Harry Taggerty, 61, and Shirley Taggerty, 58, from Glenrothes.

Mr and Mrs Taggerty were pedestrians who were involved in a collision with a grey Ford Fiesta on the A911 Leslie Road at around 10.10am on Saturday.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old male driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr and Mrs Taggerty’s family said: “We are all devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of both Harry and Shirley, who were both devoted parents, grandparents and friends. Harry was also a loving son, brother, cousin, uncle and nephew.

"They will be deeply missed by everyone, but will always be in our hearts and we will all treasure the memories we shared together."

Sergeant Ewan Pearce, from Fife’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with Mr and Mrs Taggerty’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time and we have specially trained officers providing them with support.

“I’d like to thank those drivers who have come forward and spoken to officers following our earlier appeal for information.

“Our inquiries have identified a blue Vauxhall van, either a Movano or Vivaro model, in the area at the time of the collision and I’d urge the driver of this vehicle to contact us to assist our investigation.

“Similarly anyone with information, or relevant dash-cam footage, that has not yet spoken to, or provided this to officers, is asked to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1565 of July 13.