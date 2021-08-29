The 44-year-old was found seriously injured on Westray Street in Milton on Thursday (Photo: John Devlin).

John McGregor, 44, was found seriously injured on Westray Street, Milton, around 7.55pm on Thursday, August 26.

The father-of-five was taken to hospital in a critical condition, however, he died on Saturday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the muder inquiry, an appeal for information has been launched by Police Scotland who are treating the incident as a ‘targeted attack.’

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing with detectives working alongside local uniformed officers.

The investigation team are also looking into a burnt out vehicle being potentially linked to the incident.

It was reported to police that a white Vauxhall Corsa van was on fire on Etive Crescent, Cumbernauld, around 9.50pm the same night of the attack.

Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown, of Police Scotland's Major Investigations Team and Senior Investigating Officer, said: "I want to appeal directly to the community and wider public who might have information that could help.

"There were people in the street at the time of the attack, including young children, and I would ask people to think about this if they have so far been reluctant to come forward. We need your help to solve this.

"I would ask anyone with information about the incident on Westray Street, or the Corsa van that was found later that night, to contact us.

"I would appeal to any motorist in either of these areas who may have dashcam footage to contact us.

"Any information, no matter how small, could be crucial. "

Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information on the incident.

The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus and can be accessed here.

Police can also be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3276 of Thursday, 26 August, 2021.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.