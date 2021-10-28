The assault and robbery of the 44-year-old woman took place on Wednesday on Havelock Street.

The incident took place around 11pm on Wednesday, October 27 on Havelock Street when two suspects assaulted a 44-year-old woman and stole her bag.

She sustained non life threatening injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Both suspects were wearing dark clothing and facemasks.

Detective Constable Mark Milroy, of Drumchapel CID, said: “A woman has been left evidently shaken by this incident and we are appealing for information to help trace those involved.

“Although this was late at night, we would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone in the area acting suspicious to get in contact with police.

“I would also ask anyone who has possible dashcam or personal CCTV footage of the area to get in contact with officers.”Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 4186 of Wednesday, 27 October, 2021.

