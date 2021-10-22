The find follows several warnings from the emergency services and Scotland’s community safety minister ahead of Halloween and Bonfire night.

Inspector Sutherlandm of Drumchapel Community Police, said: “Keeping our communities safe is always our priority. In the wrong hands fireworks are dangerous and can have devastating effects.

"I would remind everyone to behave responsibly and have consideration for others.

“Premises found to be illegally storing or selling fireworks will be subject to police and trading standards action.”

Anyone who has information on illegal fireworks being sold should contact Police Scotland on 101, alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Police Scotland has shared policing plans for events scheduled to take place over the Halloween and Bonfire Night weekends.

The Executive Lead of Operation Moonbeam – set up in 2018 to combat anti-social behaviour – Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, said: “Both Halloween and Bonfire Night fall on weekends this year, which also land during our policing operation for the COP26 climate change conference taking place in Glasgow.

“While this will undoubtedly be a time of exceptional demand on the police, and all of our emergency services colleagues, I can assure the public and our partners that we are fully committed to responding to any disorder which may occur as a result of these annual events.

“I encourage those who are parents to young people to speak clearly and seriously to them about the potential for personal injury when handling fireworks, as well as the devastating damage they can cause to property.

"In addition, anti-social behaviour and violence can have life-long consequences, including a criminal record, regardless of their age.

“We absolutely will not tolerate our officers, or our colleagues in the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service, being lured into situations where they face being subjected to violent attacks.

"We will do all we can to prevent these incidents occurring in the first place, but should they happen, we will respond in whatever means necessary to keep our people and our communities safe.”

