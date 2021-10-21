The incident took place near to a children’s play park off Wallacewell Road, on Sunday, 17 October.

At around 8.10pm, a silver Mercedes 4x4 crashed into a tree. Four men wearing dark clothing were seen to exit the vehicle and set it on fire, before heading in the direction of the local Wallacewell Road shops.

Constable Paul Flynn, from Easterhouse Police Station, said: “We are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"We know that the area was busy with pedestrians and cars at the time, so are asking for people to let us know what they may have seen.

“If you were in the Wallacewell Road area and witnessed the crash and fire, or you have potential dashcam or CCTV footage from the scene, please contact us.”

Anyone with information has been urged to call the police on 101, quoting incident 3232 of 17 October. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.​

