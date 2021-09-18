Glasgow Orange Walk: Man takes ill and dies in George Square during Orange Order procession

A man has died after becoming unwell in Glasgow as an Orange Order procession was passing through the busy city centre area at the time.

By Hannah Brown
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 2:09 pm
Emergency services rushed to the incident at George Square at around 10.50am on Saturday.
An ambulance attended but the man could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

An Orange Walk - one of over 30 taking place across Glasgow today - was passing through the area at the time.

It is not known whether or not the man who died was participating.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Kingston Street and Paisley Road in Tradeston were closed due to the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.50am this morning, a man became unwell while in George Square.

"An ambulance attended however sadly the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the PF."

