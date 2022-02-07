William Duncan’s body was found at around 11am on February 3 at a property on Glenalmond Street after police received a report of concern for a person.

His death is now being treated as murder following a post mortem and an investigation led by detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Mr Duncan’s brother, Steven, said he will be sorely missed and that the family are shocked and devastated by his death.

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Mr Duncan and we are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death.

"Our investigation will focus on establishing a time frame of William's movements prior to him being found and I would urge anyone with information no matter how insignificant you think that may be to come forward and get in contact with police.

"Perhaps you have seen him over the past few weeks or noticed someone acting suspiciously around his home"

Detective Travers said that officers are keen to speak to any friends or acquaintances of Mr Duncan who had spoken to him in recent weeks saying that it is important they know as much as possible about his life and activities as it could help them find the person responsible for his death.

He continued: "I would like to reassure members of the public that there will be increased patrols as well as significant door to door enquiries in the local area and our dedicated officers are doing everything they can to provide answers to William's family.

“I would also ask anyone with possible CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries to come forward and speak to officers.”

Detectives have set up an online portal where people can submit information directly to the Major Investigation Team. The form can be accessed here.

Information can also be reported by calling Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1212 of Thursday, February 3. Alternatively you can report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

