Glasgow man taken to hospital after assault in early hours of morning

A young man in Glasgow has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called to Stamford Street, in the city's east end, around 4.30am on Saturday.

The 20-year-old who suffered "abdomen and chest injuries" was taken to hospital.

The police has cordoned off the area and put police tape in place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called to a report of a serious assault in the Stamford Street area of Glasgow around 4.30am on Saturday October 19.

"A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with abdomen and chest injuries.

"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 0754 of October 19."

One resident told the Daily Record he believed a young man had been stabbed earlier this morning.

He said: "When I woke up this morning I saw a lot of police and lots of police activity. There's cops standing outside a house and I've heard a young guy was stabbed."