A man is being treated in hospital following an incident on a train police are treating as a serious assault.

By Neil Pooran and Beth Murray
Friday, 15th October 2021, 5:34 pm
British Transport Police (BTP) said their officers and paramedics attended a train in Glasgow shortly before midday on Friday.

The train was travelling between Glasgow Queen Street and Garrowhill at the time of the incident, which has prompted an appeal for witnesses.

It is understood that only one person was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Police are looking to identify a group of three teenagers who were on the train at the time of the assault. departed at Bellgrove station.

They are aged between 13 and 15 and wore black face coverings and jogging bottoms, with one in a black balaclava.

BTP believe that they departed at bellgrove station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 50, quoting reference number 240 of October 15.

