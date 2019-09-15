Glasgow man, 66, missing after last being seen in Edinburgh

Police are appealing for help in finding a 66-year-old man whose disappearance was described as "completely out of character".

James Gibson, from Gallowgate in Glasgow, was last seen in Couper Street, Edinburgh at around 2pm on Saturday 14 September.

He has not been seen since with police stating family and friends are becoming "increasingly concerned" about him and his whereabouts.

Mr Gibson is described as being a white man, 5'11, wearing a hat, dark jacket, blue trousers, blue jumper and black trainers with grey hair and a beard.

Inspector Peter Jones from Leith Police station said his disappearance was "completely out of character".

He said: "James has been missing for a number of hours now, this is completely out of character for him and his friends are understandably worried about it. We have a number of police resources out looking for James and I am now looking for the assistance from the public. "

Police are asking anyone who has any information or has seen Mr Gibson to contact 101 quoting incident number 2178 of 14 September.