Glasgow family 'targeted' in violent overnight robbery of eight puppies

A family has been left 'deeply traumatised' after four men forced entry to their home, smashed it up and stole eight Bulldog Cross puppies.

Detectives are now appealing for information regarding the robbery in Castlemilk, Glasgow, today at around 1.30am.

Young Bulldog Cross puppies, similar to those stolen. Picture: Getty Images

Detective Inspector Lynsey Watters said: "The motive for this attack is unknown, however, we do believe that it was targeted.

"I am appealing to members of the local community to contact us with any information they may have and to listen out for anything they might hear."

Four men carrying bladed weapons forced entry into the house on Barlia Drive, where a 29-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and three children, aged 17, 10 and two, were inside.

The men smashed up the house and vandalised a Mercedes car parked outside.

Before leaving, the men also stole the three-week-old dogs.

No-one was injured in the attack, but officers said the family had been left extremely distressed.

The suspects are white, aged between 18 and 20 years old, slim and wearing dark coloured tracksuits, with their hoods up.

Enquiries carried out so far have revealed the suspects arrived in two cars; a silver VW Polo and a silver Audi. The Audi made off after the incident and the VW Polo has been seized by police for forensics officers to examine.

Detectives are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and will continue to review CCTV footage for any additional information.

One man, aged 19, has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

DI Watters added: "A family has been targeted within their home while sleeping and a young girl is deeply traumatised by what has happened.

"Perhaps you saw the suspects, do you know anything about the cars? Any small piece of information could prove significant in our investigation so please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Cathcart Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0173 of Wednesday 21 August 2019. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.