A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital after being kicked in the head during a serious assault on Renfield Street in Glasgow in August (Photo: Google Maps).

A 25 year-old man was seriously assaulted during the incident on Renfield Street in Glasgow’s city centre on Sunday, August 29.

The incident unfolded when a man exited a white vehicle on the street at around 10pm that night and assaulted two men by punching and kicking them to the head.

One of the injured men was assisted by members of the public, who called for an ambulance, and he was then taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be treated.

The suspect entered the white vehicle and made off south on Renfield Street.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

They are interested in speaking with a group of women who helped the injured man.

Detective Constable John Fagan said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Renfield Street at around 10pm that evening, who either witnessed the incident, or perhaps saw the suspect making off in a vehicle afterwards, this was the day of the Rangers v Celtic match at Ibrox stadium, which might help people remember where they were that night.

“We are specifically looking to speak with a group of women who helped the injured man immediately after the incident, and who may have seen the suspect get back in his vehicle.

“Anyone with information should contact police at Stewart Street via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 4225 of 29 August 2021. Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.”

