The 17-year-old victim was walking on St Mungo Avenue at around 11.55am on Sunday, July 4, when he was approached from behind by two men and forced to the ground.

Police said the attackers had a bladed weapon and “slashed” the teenager once while they stole his wallet, some money and his bank cards from his bag.

The suspects left in the direction of Buchanan Bus Station.

After the incident the teen was taken to hospital for treatment and then was discharged.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the attack to get in touch if they have any information.

One of the men was described as being between 16 and 18-years-old, roughly 5ft 10in tall and of muscular build.

He also had prominent eyebrows, dark hair parted to the right and a beard. He was wearing a bright red short sleeved t-shirt, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

A similar description of the second suspect was also given. He was thought to be between 16 and 18-years-old and had a muscular build, he was between 5ft 9in and 5ft 11in tall, and had dark hair and prominent eyebrows, but was clean shaven.

He was wearing a black zip top with a black “V” across the chest, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Detective Sergeant Raymond Hunter said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible.

“We are examining the available CCTV footage and carrying out door to door enquiries in the area at present and would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to an officer to get in touch.

“Anyone who believes they may have seen two young males matching these descriptions in the Townhead or city centres areas is asked to come forward.”

If you have any information on this incident you should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1629 of July 4.

If you would like to report information anonymously you can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

