Girl, 10, mauled by Japanese Akita dogs near Edinburgh shop and left with serious facial injuries

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A young girl has been left with serious facial injuries after she was mauled by two Japanese Akitas outside a shop in Wester Hailes.

A Japanese Akita dog stands in a field. This is not one of the dogs concerned with the attack.

The 10-year-old victim was rushed to hospital after the dogs turned on her near Michael’s convenience store at Hailesland Grove.

According to a local resident, the young girl had suffered severe injuries to the face and has already undergone two operations since the attack happened.

It is believed that the girl is in a stable condition and is continuing to be treated for her injuries.

The girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

'It looked very nasty'

The family was too distraught to speak with the Evening News but an eye witness, who wished to remain anonymous, described the scene.

They said: “The girl approached the two dogs and asked the owner whether she could pet them. She approached the dogs and she was violently attacked. It looked very nasty and you just feel for the poor young girl.”

The girl was then believed to have been escorted into Michael’s shop where the staff contacted the emergency services.

She was then rushed to Edinburgh Sick Kids where she is still being treated for her injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 3.40pm on Tuesday, 29 October, 2019 following a report of a dog attack on a 10-year-old girl on Hailesland Grove, Edinburgh.

“She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children. She is in a stable condition and due to have surgery for serious facial injuries.

"A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal."