George Street incident: Police appeal after man and teenage son attacked in Glasgow in attempted robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man and his teenage son were attacked in Glasgow city centre.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 9:38 am
Updated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 4:11 pm

At around 10.40pm on Tuesday, a 50-year-old man and his 15-year-old son were approached by two men on George Street who assaulted the pair and demanded money from them.

The men ran off towards High Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The first suspect is described as a black man and the second is described as a white man who is 5ft 8in tall.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault with intent to rob in Glasgow.

Read More

Read More
Glasgow funnel cloud: Was there a 'tornado' spotted above the city?

Constable Calvin Leslie, of Govan Police Station, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured, but nonetheless this was a frightening experience for the man and his son.

“I am appealing to anyone in the area around the time of the incident who may have witnessed what happened to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3898 of 10 August. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.