At around 10.40pm on Tuesday, a 50-year-old man and his 15-year-old son were approached by two men on George Street who assaulted the pair and demanded money from them.

The men ran off towards High Street.

The first suspect is described as a black man and the second is described as a white man who is 5ft 8in tall.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault with intent to rob in Glasgow.

Constable Calvin Leslie, of Govan Police Station, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured, but nonetheless this was a frightening experience for the man and his son.

“I am appealing to anyone in the area around the time of the incident who may have witnessed what happened to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3898 of 10 August. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

