Thousands of supporters took to the streets on Saturday, May 15, in celebration of Rangers’ first Scottish Premiership trophy in a decade – with many marching from Ibrox to George Square despite warnings against large gatherings due to coronavirus.

What started in the city centre as celebrations quickly descended into what police described as “unruly violence”.

A dedicated enquiry team was set up to identify the individuals involved, with previous attempts to track down people including sharing CCTV images of people who were seen in the area and asking the public for assistance in identifying them.

Police Scotland has now confirmed within the first month of the investigation 41 people have been arrested and charged for a variety of offences regarding the incident.

The force has said 47 of their officers were injured on the day.

Detective Inspector Craig Warren, who is leading the investigation, said: “These types of enquiries take time due to the numbers of people involved, however in the first month of this investigation we have arrested and charged 41 individuals.

“However, this investigation continues and the public can be confident we are doing everything possible to identify those responsible. If you were involved, you will be arrested.

"The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is still available for the public to send any information, photographs or images directly to the investigation team.

"Anyone with any information can also contact 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

If you have information on the incident in George Square you can submit it here.

