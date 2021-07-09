Gary More, 32, was outside his home in Gartness Drive, Airdrie, when he was shot by a person who got out of a white Skoda Fabia at about 8.10pm on Thursday 6 September, 2018.

Emergency services attended, however Gary was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect got back into the Skoda car and drove from Gartness Drive, turning left onto Bowhousebrae Road before it disappeared.

The car was later found burnt out near Craigmaddie Road in Balmore, Milngavie, north Glasgow.

Neil Anderson was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow of the murder of Mr More on Friday, and Thomas Guthrie pleaded guilty to the crime on Monday, 14 June this year.

Neil Anderson was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, and Thomas Guthrie pleaded guilty on Monday, 14 June.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick said: “We welcome the conviction of Neil Anderson today, as well the guilty plea of Thomas Guthrie on Monday, 14 June.

“Gary More was fatally shot outside of his own home in a planned and reckless attack. This investigation has been long and complicated, and although it continues, two people have now been brought to justice.

“We believe that at least one other person was involved in this incident and they can be rest assured that we will do everything we can to also bring them to justice.”Anyone with any information regarding the death of Gary More should contact Police via 101 quoting incident number 3626 of Thursday, 6 September, 2018. Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.