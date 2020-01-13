Gary McAllister: Man in court over attack on Rangers assistant boss

A man is due in court over an attack on Scottish football legend Gary McAllister, which happened in England in Spring last year.

Mr McAllister, 53, was with his wife when he was attacked on Call Lane in Leeds in the early hours of Sunday, March 24.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning (Monday) that a man from Beeston had been charged in connection with the incident.

Damien Swan, 33, of Greenmount Terrace, was charged by postal requisition with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the incident.

Swan is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 15.

Gary McAllister played for Leeds United from 1990 to 1996 and has also played for Leicester City and Liverpool.

He is currently the assistant manager under Steven Gerrard at Rangers.