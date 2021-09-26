Garlieston Road: Man hospitalised in alleged Glasgow shooting

A man was hospitalised following a suspected shooting in Glasgow.

By Jonathon Reilly
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 2:03 pm
The 33-year-old was injured in Garlieston Road, in the Barlanark area of the city, around 9.25pm last night.

Locals claimed to have heard a “muffled bang”, amid reports of a shooting.

Police received a report of a man who was found injured in Garlieston Road, Glasgow on Saturday night.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The 33-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.

“This was a targeted attack and there will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the investigation.”

