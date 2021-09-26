Garlieston Road: Man hospitalised in alleged Glasgow shooting

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.
The 33-year-old was injured in Garlieston Road, in the Barlanark area of the city, around 9.25pm last night.
Locals claimed to have heard a “muffled bang”, amid reports of a shooting.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The 33-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.
“This was a targeted attack and there will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the investigation.”