Garlieston Road: Man hospitalised in alleged Glasgow shooting

The 33-year-old was injured in Garlieston Road, in the Barlanark area of the city, around 9.25pm last night.

Locals claimed to have heard a “muffled bang”, amid reports of a shooting.

Police received a report of a man who was found injured in Garlieston Road, Glasgow on Saturday night. Picture: John Devlin.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The 33-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.

“This was a targeted attack and there will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the investigation.”

