Gang of thugs vandalise new homes in West Lothian town

Police are appealing for witnesses after houses at a new development in Broxburn were vandalised over the weekend.

Officers say a group of thugs broke in to the site office and stole keys to the plot houses, which were accessed and “extensively vandalised.”

Poilce are carrying out inquiries following the incident at the weekend.

The incident happened some time between 3pm on Friday, April 26th and 8am on Monday, April 29th at the Lovell Homes site in Scott Road.

Various power tools were also stolen from the office and police inquiries are ongoing to identify the culprits.

Constable Kirsten Young, of Broxburn Police Station, said: “The developers are obviously incredibly frustrated and disappointed that many of their recently built homes have been targeted and now require considerable repair.

“We believe that this damage has been caused by a group of people and would urge anyone who remembers seeing anyone acting suspiciously in the area over the weekend to contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if you have any other information that you think is relevant to this investigation then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Broxburn Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 0637 of the 29th April. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.