Galashiels 31-year-old jailed for plaguing ex with texts pleading for reconciliation

A 31-year-old man has been jailed for 150 days at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for plaguing a former partner with text messages pleading with her to take him back.

Wayne Stilwell continued to send messages requesting a reconciliation despite the woman telling him she wanted to be left alone.

His messages also accused her of having a new partner.

Stilwell pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour with a domestic aggravation.

That offence was committed in Main Street in Gordon on February 14.

He also admitted a breach of bail conditions by contacting the woman four days later despite being banned from doing so.

The court was told that Stilwell, giving an address in Galashiels, is currently in custody in connection with another matter yet to be resolved.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client wanted this matter to be dealt with instead of being put on hold until the outstanding case concludes.

He added that Stilwell, formerly of Eyemouth, now accepts that the relationship in question is well and truly over.

A non-harassment order for three years was also imposed, preventing Stilwell from having any further contact with the woman at least until late 2022.