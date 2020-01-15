Funeral fundraiser for 21-year-old with 'contagious smile' whose body was pulled from the Clyde

Friends of a young woman whose body was discovered in the River Clyde earlier this month are raising money to cover her funeral costs.

A police search was launched when Lexi Carmichael, 21, went missing after leaving the Counting House pub, near George Square in Glasgow, just after 11pm on December 11.

The late Lexi Carmichael who would 'light up every room she entered with her bubbly personality and contagious smile'. Picture: Police Scotland

On January 6, Police Scotland confirmed her body had been discovered in the Clyde. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Her friends are now trying to raise money for her funeral through a Go Fund Me page, while also raising awareness of mental health issues in young people.

Nicole Scott, who set up the page in a bid to raise £3000, said: "She was so friend and family oriented and so bubbly. She was always there for other people despite having her own issues.

"It's so important to raise awareness because a lot of young people seem to be having similar situations and are going missing.

"Young people are battling mental health issues but it isn't getting the recognition. People aren't feeling like they can speak out, so more needs to be done to help raise awareness and help people - especially on the Clydeside."

So far, more than £2000 has been donated to the online fundraising page, created to help cover funeral costs for her family.

Nicole said: "We want to give her a good send off, no-one expects to have to bury a child at this age.

"I didn't realise how generous people could be during a time like this.

"The family are aware of the funding page and I have their blessing - they've also just been overwhelmed by it and it shows them how much she was loved.

"I don't know how her family are coping, obviously they are absolutely devastated, she was their youngest - it must be so difficult."

The fundraising page reads: "Lexi would light up every room she entered with her bubbly personality and contagious smile.

"She will be missed terribly by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.

"Over the past few weeks there have been many services that have assisted and contributed to help find Lexi.

"To these people we are forever grateful to finding our Lexi."