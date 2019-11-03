Fund-raising campaign raises over £4000 for ten-year-old Edinburgh boy attacked while selling tablet

Public rallies round after boy had money stolen and bike wrecked by gang of thugs

A FUND-RAISING campaign for a ten-year-old boy who was viciously attacked while he was out selling tablet and macaroon bars has soared past its target and reached more than £4000.

Sonny Murray was on his bike in Moredun when he was he was dragged off the street by a gang of teenage thugs and forced to fight while being videoed by the group. His money was stolen and his bike wrecked.

Sonny, who attends Craigour PArk Primary, was left in fear of his life after the gang, thought to be armed with knives and bottle, subjected him to a two-hour ordeal making him fight while they recorded his tearful attempts to defend himself.

A female dog walker, Yvonne Jenkinson, stepped in after hearing Sonny's screams, causing the gang to flee.

READ MORE: Boy, 10, taken from Edinburgh street and made to fight for life by teen knife gang

Sonny's ordeal has angered and upset the public and hundreds of well-wishes have been sent to the 10-year-old, who has been left traumatised by the incident.

Edinburgh University student Gordon Cockburn set up a JustGiving page to help Sonny buy a new bike. He set a target of £150, but that figure was passed within a couple of hours and by noon on Sunday it had reached £4161. The page will be kept open for a week before all of the donations are given to Sonny and his family.

Gordon said: "I could barely read the story and had to stop two or three times. I just could not believe that people could be so cruel. I'm not naive but it still just beggars belief."

Anyone who would like to donate to help Sonny and his family can do so here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Sonnysbikefund