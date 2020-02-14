Four men convicted of sexually exploiting a child in Glasgow

Four men have been convicted after repeatedly raping and sexually abusing a girl.

The men bought the 15-year-old gifts and gave her drugs and alcohol.

Ailands Aleksanders, Aivars Hauberts and Ludvigs Rudevics were found guilty of raping the schoolgirl picture: POLICE SCOTLAND

The girl was raped and sexually abused in different areas of Glasgow including Castlemilk and Kennishead.

Aivars Hauberts, 21, Ailands Aleksanders, 22, and Ludvigs Rudevics, 35, were found guilty of rape and Hardis Gindra, 27, was found guilty of having underage sex.

Their conviction follows a four year police investigation, during which Rudevics and Hauberts were extradited from Latvia, where all four of the men are from.

The men were convicted at the High Court in Glasgow of the abuse yesterday.

They are due to be sentenced on Tuesday, 17 March, 2020.

Detective Inspector Christopher Nisbet, senior investigating officer for this case, said: "A huge amount of credit and praise must be given to the victim who bravely came forward and spoke to the police. We spent a lot of time with her to build this case and today's conviction could not have been achieved without her courage.

"People who are involved in the sexual exploitation of children prey on vulnerabilities and use a number of tactics to groom their victim. It's a despicable crime. I must also praise the work of social services at Renfrewshire Council who worked alongside us to help the victim move on with her life, which she has managed to do.

"We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual crimes or anyone who has any information about similar crimes in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101."