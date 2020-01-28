Four men charged after Darren Brownlie found dead in Scottish prison cell

Four men have been arrested and charged over the alleged murder of a prisoner.
Darren Brownlie, 47, was found dead in his cell at HMP Low Moss prison in Bishopbriggs near Glasgow.
Four men aged 26, 30, 30 and 33 years old have now been arrested and charged in connection with the death of the inmate.
They are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday, January 29.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.