Four charged with human trafficking offences after raids across Scotland

Four people have been charged as part of a police probe into human trafficking across the country.

Three men aged 41, 24 and 23 and a 25-year-old woman were arrested and charged.

The arrests came after officers targeted six premises in Alloa, Inverkeithing, Cowdenbeath and Glasgow.

All are scheduled to appear at Falkirk and Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today in connection with human trafficking offences.

In addition to the targeted arrests, raids happened at businesses in Bathgate, Bonnyrigg, Edinburgh and Stirling.

These were led by Immigration Enforcement and supported by officers from Police Scotland.

Detective Inspector Keith Fairbairn from Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit said: "Extensive inquiries were undertaken by Police Scotland and supported by a number of other agencies and this culminated in the arrest of four people, who have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all the officers and partners involved in this operation for their support and dedication throughout.

"Identifying human trafficking and supporting victims of such offences is a top priority for Police Scotland. Operation Risbalit is an Edinburgh-led inquiry, but our officers will continue to liaise with key counterparts both nationally within Scotland and the UK.

"I want the public to be assured that any report of human trafficking will be treated with the utmost seriousness and investigated thoroughly to bring perpetrators to justice.

"If you have any concerns that someone in your community may have been trafficked, or if you are a victim of this crime and wish to report it to police, please contact us via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."