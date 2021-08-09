Fountain Park Genting casino robbed by knife-wielding thug who threatened staff before stealing cash and chips

The suspect was seen loitering in the underground carpark near the Genting Casino at Fountain Park before approaching a member of staff who was taking a break outside, threatening them with a knife then taking their phone and forcing them to take them inside the premises.

The suspect then threatened two further staff members at the cash desk and took a five figure sum of money and casino chips which are stamped with “Fountainpark”.

He left on foot through an emergency exit back into the underground car park.

The armed robbery took place at the Genting Casino in Fountain Park. Pic: Google

Police said the incident happened at around 1am on Monday, August 9.

The man is described as being of Middle Eastern ethnicity, aged in his mid to late 20s, of a thin build and spoke with a mixed Scottish, Asian accent. He was wearing a hooded black down jacket, a black face mask covering the lower half of his face, black trousers, black gloves and black Nike trainers with a white motif.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, of Corstorphine CID, said: “Nobody was injured in this incident but it was a frightening experience for the staff members involved.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible, including reviewing CCTV from the area.

“I would urge anyone with information which could help to identify the man, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything to contact police as soon as possible.

“Similarly, I would ask anyone who becomes aware of a large quantity of casino chips stamped with “Fountainpark” in the city to report this to the police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0176 of 9 August, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

