Former Hibs striker Derek Riordan walks free from court after York Place casino charge dropped

Former Hibs striker Derek Riordan has walked free from court after prosecutors dropped a charge of him behaving aggressively at an Edinburgh casino.

Riordan, who has also played for Celtic, St Johnstone and York City, was alleged to have shouted and swore at staff during a bust up at the Genting Casino at the Capital’s York Place last year.

The Genting Casino in York Place. Pic: Google Street View

Riordan, 36, was also said to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner and refused to leave the premises when asked to do so by door staff.

The former Scotland international, who gained three caps, was also accused of uttering threats and behaving aggressively during the incident on September 23 last year.

But when the case called for trial at Edinburgh Justice of the Peace Court last week Riordan and co-accused Frank McGovern, 40, were told the allegations against them were being dropped.

It is believed prosecutors took the decision to ditch the case after watching CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

Riordan and McGovern, both from Edinburgh, had denied any wrongdoing and had pled not guilty at two previous court hearings.

