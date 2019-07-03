Former Hibs and Hearts footballer Danny Swanson punches bouncer in face at Edinburgh pub

FOOTBALLER Danny Swanson punched a bouncer to the face during a large scale disturbance an an Edinburgh pub.

Former Hibs and Hearts star Swanson was larking about with pals inside the packed Finnegan’s Wake pub when he was asked to leave the premises by concerned door staff.

But when the 32-year-old midfielder refused a fight broke out between Swanson and his friends and the members of the security team.

During the fracas, Swanson struck security member Christie Harte straight to the face before staff managed to get the situation under control and throw the rowdy group out the city centre bar.

Swanson, who earns £1,500 per week, has now put a lucrative move to the US in jeopardy after he pleaded guilty to the assault when he appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

The court heard Swanson - who plays for St Johnstone and also represented Dundee Utd - is due to link up with an unknown MLS team but the move could now be off due to his assault conviction.

Fiscal depute Christopher McKnight told the court Swanson was in the packed Victoria Street pub with a group of pals at around 11pm on March 1 this year.

Mr McKnight said: “[Security staff] witnessed the accused and another male play fighting. They were asked to refrain from doing so but the accused refused to do so.

“Mr Harte asked him to leave the locus and again the accused refused.

“They attempted to escort the accused from the locus but the accused’s friends intervened and said they would deal with him themselves.”

But when the group kept refusing to leave the busy pub one member of the door staff grabbed Swanson by the body and attempted to throw him out the front entrance.

And as the bouncer struggled with Swanson the footballers’ friends jumped in and a large scale fight broke out between the groups.

Mr McKnight added: “The witness Harte broke free and puts the accused‘s friend in a headlock and with his other hand attempted to hold off another of his friends.

“At that point the accused came into the foyer, comes towards the complainer and punches him in the centre of his face.”

Swanson, from Leith, Edinburgh, was then bundled out the front door of the boozer before he was later identified, cautioned and charged by police.

Defending solicitor Rebecca Houston said her client was “extremely ashamed and embarrassed” by his actions that night and that the footballer currently plays for Perth side St Johnstone.

Ms Houston added Swanson had been out drinking since 3.30pm that day and the assault conviction may now put the big move to the USA on hold.

Ms Houston said: “This is a conviction that may affect him going forward as he has an offer to take up a place with a team in America.

“[But] having this conviction on his record may cause difficulties with that and he may not be able to do so.”

The brief added Swanson has recently started up a property business and has been gaining his coaching badges to help with children’s football.

Sheriff Gordon Liddle said: “Just as you would if you were shown a red card, all you had to do was walk away.

“You were given repeated opportunities to walk away and on each occasion you refused and you ended up assaulting this man.”Swanson was fined £900.

