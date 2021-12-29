Forfar accident: 20-year-old taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car

A young man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Forfar, Angus, on Tuesday.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 8:09 am

The 20-year-old was hit by a white Renault Clio at around 12.20am on the A94 Glamis Road near the junction with Graham Crescent.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and the road was closed while an investigation into the crash took place.

Police Scotland is now appealing for information to establish exactly what happened.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson, of Tayside’s Road Policing Unit, said: "A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing for information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"If there are any motorists who were in the area around the time of the crash with possible dashcam footage of the area, I would ask that you come forward and speak to officers.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0053 of December 28.

