Footage has emerged of a Kylie Minogue fan being punched in the face by a man at her recent gig at Edinburgh Castle esplanade.

The video, posted on YouTube, shows two men having an argument before one strikes the other at the concert on Sunday night.

A police spokesman said: "A man has been issued with a Recorded Police Warning after a report of an assault on Castle Hill, Edinburgh on the 14th July."