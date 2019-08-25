'Five figure sum of money' stolen after group of men ambush two people at Royal Bank of Scotland night safe

Have your say

Police were scrambled to reports of a robbery at the Royal Bank of Scotland at the early hours of this morning.

A five figure sum of money stolen from two men, police say, when four men in balaclavas ambushed them at the night safe at the Royal Bank of Scotland before escaping in a dark saloon vehicle.

Officers at Police Scotland were called to the bank on St Andrews Square at around 1.40am on Sunday morning to reports of a robbery.

Pictures show a police cordon around the building with a dark coloured vehicle left abandoned in front of the bank.

Reports on social media added that officers were taking statements from witnesses, one with a bloodied face.

A witness was head telling police "There were six or seven of them. They must have been waiting."

Police are still in the area and enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At 1.40am police officers were called to St Andrew's Square to reports of a robbery.

"Anyone who was in the area and may have any information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 491 of August 25."