Five people have been charged following reports of fireworks being thrown in the Pollokshaws Road area of Glasgow yesterday (Thursday 31 October).

Two boys, aged 12 and 14, were charged and a report will be sent to the Children’s Reporter.

A 17-year-old man will appear at court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Two men, aged 17 and 19, were arrested and charged.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today (Friday).