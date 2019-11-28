Five boys arrested and charged with 'sex assault' at one of Scotland's top private schools

Police Scotland are investigating an alleged sexual assault at one of Scotland's most exclusive private schools.

Five teens have been charged in connection to an incident involving another student on 11 November at Gordonstoun school in Moray.

The £40,000 a year school near Elgin has 600 boys and girls between the ages of eight and 18. It counts Prince Charles and his father the Duke of Edinburgh as former pupils.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Five teenage boys have been charged in relation to an alleged assault in the Moray area on November 11. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and children's reporter."

A spokeswoman for the school, which is set in 200 acres of woodland, said: "Gordonstoun is a warm and supportive community where the safety and care of students is at the heart of everything we do.

"If an incident is reported to us we always investigate thoroughly and take appropriate action, working with the relevant authorities and liaising sensitively with our pupils and their parents.

"We adhere to the highest standards of child protection and our commitment to providing outstanding pastoral care was reflected in the school's most recent care inspectorate report."