First pictures from scene of Murrayfield fire

First pictures as fire crews battle ongoing attic blaze in Murrayfield

Fire crews are currently battling a fire in the attic of a Victorian villa in the Murrayfield area of Edinburgh.

SFRS were called to reports of a fire on Campbell Road in Murrayfield at around 9.48am today (Friday). Three engines and a height appliance were sent to the scene. Black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky and the road was closed while emergency services dealt with the blaze. Here are a selection of pictures from the scene:

Fire can be seen billowing from the house

1. Smoke

Fire crews get ready at the scene

2. Crews at the scene

Crews begin to battle the fire in Campbell Road in Murrayfield

3. Battle

Fire crews get ready to head into the building

4. Getting prepared

